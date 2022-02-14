Today’s Weather: 2/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds, but that’s about it. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|22
|50
|24
|Berthoud
|0
|22
|52
|26
|Fort Collins
|0
|23
|51
|27
|Greeley
|1
|23
|50
|22
|Laporte
|0
|21
|51
|29
|Livermore
|1
|34
|38
|27
|Loveland
|2
|23
|52
|27
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|33
|40
|29
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|27
|44
|32
|Wellington
|0
|22
|52
|27
|Windsor
|0
|20
|51
|25
|*As of February 14, 2022 7:25am
