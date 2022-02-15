Today’s Weather: 2/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|1
|27
|55
|25
|Berthoud
|3
|27
|56
|25
|Fort Collins
|0
|25
|57
|27
|Greeley
|0
|26
|53
|24
|Laporte
|0
|24
|56
|27
|Livermore
|0
|31
|41
|20
|Loveland
|5
|27
|56
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|33
|44
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|43
|47
|25
|Wellington
|0
|28
|58
|26
|Windsor
|2
|26
|56
|26
|*As of February 15, 2022 7:40am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment