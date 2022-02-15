Today’s Weather: 2/15/22

February 15, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 1 27 55 25
Berthoud 3 27 56 25
Fort Collins 0 25 57 27
Greeley 0 26 53 24
Laporte 0 24 56 27
Livermore 0 31 41 20
Loveland 5 27 56 26
Red Feather Lakes 9 33 44 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 43 47 25
Wellington 0 28 58 26
Windsor 2 26 56 26
*As of February 15, 2022 7:40am

