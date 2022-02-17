Today’s Weather: 2/17/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at fog early on and then it becomes sunny this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight partly cloudy with an average low around 18F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|6
|33
|18
|Berthoud
|0
|10
|36
|17
|Fort Collins
|0
|10
|35
|18
|Greeley
|0
|12
|34
|14
|Laporte
|0
|3
|35
|21
|Livermore
|0
|3
|22
|16
|Loveland
|3
|14
|35
|19
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|8
|25
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|-1
|29
|21
|Wellington
|0
|7
|34
|20
|Windsor
|0
|8
|36
|17
|*As of February 17, 2022 7:15am
