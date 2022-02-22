Today’s Weather: 2/22/22

February 22, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with snow showers around the morning. Average high around 9F with winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tonight we’ll have occasional snow showers with an average low around 1F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph and a 50% chance of snow. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 -1 9 -2
Berthoud 2 -1 10 2
Fort Collins 3 -2 9 1
Greeley 3 -1 10 -1
Laporte 1 -1 9
Livermore 1 -7 2 -11
Loveland 4 -1 9 1
Red Feather Lakes 0 -13 4 -9
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 -7 9 -4
Wellington 11 -2 9 -2
Windsor 2 1 10
*As of February 22, 2022 7:45am

