Today’s Weather: 2/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies with snow showers around the morning. Average high around 9F with winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tonight we’ll have occasional snow showers with an average low around 1F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph and a 50% chance of snow. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|-1
|9
|-2
|Berthoud
|2
|-1
|10
|2
|Fort Collins
|3
|-2
|9
|1
|Greeley
|3
|-1
|10
|-1
|Laporte
|1
|-1
|9
|—
|Livermore
|1
|-7
|2
|-11
|Loveland
|4
|-1
|9
|1
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|-13
|4
|-9
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|-7
|9
|-4
|Wellington
|11
|-2
|9
|-2
|Windsor
|2
|1
|10
|—
|*As of February 22, 2022 7:45am
