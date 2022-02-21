Today’s Weather: 2/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at partly cloudy skies in the morning that’ll give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Morning average high around 47F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low average around 1F with winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|31
|40
|-1
|Berthoud
|0
|31
|45
|2
|Fort Collins
|0
|35
|45
|1
|Greeley
|0
|31
|42
|—
|Laporte
|0
|32
|47
|1
|Livermore
|1
|36
|33
|-11
|Loveland
|2
|28
|44
|2
|Red Feather Lakes
|13
|33
|35
|-8
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|38
|39
|-3
|Wellington
|0
|34
|44
|-1
|Windsor
|0
|30
|43
|1
|*As of February 21, 2022 7:35am
