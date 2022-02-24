Today’s Weather: 2/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at snow showers throughout the morning with peeks of sunshine later on. Average High around 23F with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.  Tonight it’ll be bitterly cold once again with a few clouds. Average low near 5F with winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 4 22 2
Berthoud 4 3 24 3
Fort Collins 3 2 23 5
Greeley 1 6 22
Laporte 0 -1 24 6
Livermore 0 -6 14 1
Loveland 9 3 24 5
Red Feather Lakes 0 7 18 4
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 2 -5 21 9
Wellington 0 0 22 2
Windsor 3 5 23 2
*As of February 24, 2022 6:30am

