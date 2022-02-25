Today’s Weather: 2/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|8
|3
|28
|4
|Berthoud
|0
|6
|29
|5
|Fort Collins
|2
|5
|28
|5
|Greeley
|0
|7
|29
|4
|Laporte
|0
|8
|27
|6
|Livermore
|0
|4
|16
|1
|Loveland
|0
|6
|29
|5
|Red Feather Lakes
|8
|7
|19
|3
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|1
|22
|7
|Wellington
|0
|5
|27
|4
|Windsor
|0
|4
|29
|4
|*As of February 25, 2022 7:30am
