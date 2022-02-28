Today’s Weather: 2/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today it’s going to be sunny with an average high around 59F with winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low around 32F with winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|27
|59
|30
|Berthoud
|0
|24
|60
|31
|Fort Collins
|2
|25
|59
|32
|Greeley
|2
|30
|58
|25
|Laporte
|1
|23
|59
|36
|Livermore
|2
|35
|40
|32
|Loveland
|0
|26
|60
|33
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|32
|44
|33
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|27
|48
|36
|Wellington
|0
|29
|60
|35
|Windsor
|0
|23
|59
|28
|*As of February 28, 2022 6:45am
