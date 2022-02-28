Today’s Weather: 2/28/22

February 28, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado!  Today it’s going to be sunny with an average high around 59F with winds light and variable.  Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low around 32F with winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 27 59 30
Berthoud 0 24 60 31
Fort Collins 2 25 59 32
Greeley 2 30 58 25
Laporte 1 23 59 36
Livermore 2 35 40 32
Loveland 0 26 60 33
Red Feather Lakes 9 32 44 33
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 27 48 36
Wellington 0 29 60 35
Windsor 0 23 59 28
*As of February 28, 2022 6:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply