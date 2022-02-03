Today’s Weather: 2/3/22

Hello Northern Colorado! The snow might be done falling from the sky but there’s still plenty of it on the roads, so drive cautiously out there! We’re looking at partly cloudy skies throughout the day with an average high near 20F and winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with an average low of 4F and winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|-13
|17
|-2
|Berthoud
|0
|-15
|22
|1
|Fort Collins
|0
|-8
|20
|4
|Greeley
|0
|-11
|17
|-6
|Laporte
|0
|-17
|22
|8
|Livermore
|3
|-2
|14
|6
|Loveland
|0
|-10
|21
|4
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|-13
|17
|8
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|-6
|21
|11
|Wellington
|0
|-12
|20
|4
|Windsor
|*As of February 3, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment