Today’s Weather: 2/4/22

Today
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|-1
|31
|9
|Berthoud
|0
|1
|38
|17
|Fort Collins
|1
|2
|36
|16
|Greeley
|4
|-8
|33
|5
|Laporte
|0
|3
|36
|20
|Livermore
|7
|17
|28
|21
|Loveland
|0
|3
|37
|17
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|18
|31
|23
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|11
|34
|26
|Wellington
|6
|6
|34
|16
|Windsor
|1
|-3
|35
|11
|*As of February 4, 2022 7:45am
