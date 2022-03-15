Today’s Weather: 3/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at plenty of sunshine with an average around high 64F and winds light and variable. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an average low around 37F and winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|25
|65
|37
|Berthoud
|0
|27
|67
|37
|Fort Collins
|0
|26
|64
|37
|Greeley
|0
|26
|67
|34
|Laporte
|0
|25
|63
|39
|Livermore
|9
|42
|44
|30
|Loveland
|1
|27
|66
|37
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|34
|47
|31
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|29
|51
|35
|Wellington
|0
|28
|63
|39
|Windsor
|0
|25
|66
|36
|*As of March 15, 2022 7:15am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment