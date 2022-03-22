Today’s Weather: 3/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. with an average high around 46F and winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Average low around 31F and winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 14 27 46 29 Berthoud 4 34 47 27 Fort Collins 5 34 46 31 Greeley 6 32 48 29 Laporte 9 35 44 31 Livermore 8 27 24 16 Loveland 17 35 47 29 Red Feather Lakes 5 19 27 19 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 22 28 30 22 Wellington 16 32 44 29 Windsor 5 32 48 29 *As of March 22, 2022 7:30 am