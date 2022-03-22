Today’s Weather: 3/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. with an average high around 46F and winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds that will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Average low around 31F and winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|14
|27
|46
|29
|Berthoud
|4
|34
|47
|27
|Fort Collins
|5
|34
|46
|31
|Greeley
|6
|32
|48
|29
|Laporte
|9
|35
|44
|31
|Livermore
|8
|27
|24
|16
|Loveland
|17
|35
|47
|29
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|19
|27
|19
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|22
|28
|30
|22
|Wellington
|16
|32
|44
|29
|Windsor
|5
|32
|48
|29
|*As of March 22, 2022 7:30 am
