Today’s Weather: 3/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see some clouds in the morning that will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight look forward to a clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|32
|67
|32
|Berthoud
|0
|34
|70
|35
|Fort Collins
|0
|32
|68
|35
|Greeley
|0
|34
|69
|32
|Laporte
|5
|53
|67
|35
|Livermore
|22
|44
|45
|32
|Loveland
|2
|35
|69
|35
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|35
|49
|33
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|45
|53
|36
|Wellington
|10
|46
|67
|32
|Windsor
|2
|32
|69
|33
|*As of March 24, 2022 7:45am
