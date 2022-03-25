Today’s Weather: 3/25/22

March 25, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 36 61 32
Berthoud 0 41 63 39
Fort Collins 5 37 63 37
Greeley 1 38 63 33
Laporte 0 35 62 39
Livermore 9 30 49 41
Loveland 5 40 63 38
Red Feather Lakes 2 25 52 42
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 29 55 45
Wellington 0 32 61 36
Windsor 2 38 63 34
*As of March 25, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply