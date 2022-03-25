Today’s Weather: 3/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|36
|61
|32
|Berthoud
|0
|41
|63
|39
|Fort Collins
|5
|37
|63
|37
|Greeley
|1
|38
|63
|33
|Laporte
|0
|35
|62
|39
|Livermore
|9
|30
|49
|41
|Loveland
|5
|40
|63
|38
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|25
|52
|42
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|29
|55
|45
|Wellington
|0
|32
|61
|36
|Windsor
|2
|38
|63
|34
|*As of March 25, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment