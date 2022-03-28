Today’s Weather: 3/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 77F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|39
|76
|47
|Berthoud
|0
|41
|77
|47
|Fort Collins
|0
|40
|77
|47
|Greeley
|0
|40
|77
|46
|Laporte
|1
|38
|75
|48
|Livermore
|1
|56
|58
|33
|Loveland
|3
|41
|77
|47
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|49
|61
|36
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|52
|64
|39
|Wellington
|2
|39
|75
|48
|Windsor
|0
|39
|77
|47
|*As of March 28, 2022 7:45am
