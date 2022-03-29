Today’s Weather: 3/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with light rain and showers. High 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 2 51 54 28 Berthoud 0 49 53 29 Fort Collins 3 50 54 30 Greeley 7 50 54 28 Laporte 1 48 53 29 Livermore 7 47 38 15 Loveland 7 49 53 29 Red Feather Lakes 1 38 41 18 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 48 45 22 Wellington 7 54 55 28 Windsor 2 49 53 29 *As of March 29, 2022 7:45am