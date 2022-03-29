Today’s Weather: 3/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with light rain and showers. High 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|51
|54
|28
|Berthoud
|0
|49
|53
|29
|Fort Collins
|3
|50
|54
|30
|Greeley
|7
|50
|54
|28
|Laporte
|1
|48
|53
|29
|Livermore
|7
|47
|38
|15
|Loveland
|7
|49
|53
|29
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|38
|41
|18
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|48
|45
|22
|Wellington
|7
|54
|55
|28
|Windsor
|2
|49
|53
|29
|*As of March 29, 2022 7:45am
