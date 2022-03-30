Today’s Weather: 3/30/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with increasing clouds. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|17
|27
|48
|21
|Berthoud
|2
|29
|51
|25
|Fort Collins
|7
|33
|50
|25
|Greeley
|5
|31
|49
|22
|Laporte
|2
|35
|49
|26
|Livermore
|5
|27
|32
|19
|Loveland
|7
|31
|51
|25
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|21
|34
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|26
|36
|24
|Wellington
|6
|31
|48
|23
|Windsor
|4
|31
|50
|23
|*As of March 30, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment