Today’s Weather: 3/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun with an average high around 41F and winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies early that will give way to cloudy skies late in the day with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Average low around 16F with winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|19
|38
|16
|Berthoud
|0
|22
|42
|19
|Fort Collins
|1
|19
|41
|16
|Greeley
|2
|21
|40
|19
|Laporte
|0
|23
|40
|15
|Livermore
|17
|19
|22
|4
|Loveland
|0
|25
|41
|18
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|12
|25
|7
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|15
|21
|28
|11
|Wellington
|0
|21
|39
|14
|Windsor
|0
|19
|41
|18
|*As of March 8, 2022 7:50am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment