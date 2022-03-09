Today’s Weather: 3/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon with an average high around 19F with winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Tonight we’ll see variably cloudy skies with snow showers. Average low around 7F with winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 10 13 18 7 Berthoud 3 15 22 7 Fort Collins 2 14 19 7 Greeley 3 15 20 8 Laporte 5 14 18 6 Livermore 2 7 4 -7 Loveland 6 15 21 6 Red Feather Lakes 0 4 5 -5 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 8 11 -1 Wellington 11 14 17 6 Windsor 4 16 20 8 *As of March 9, 2022 7:45am