Today’s Weather Forecast: More Snow on the Way!

January 5, 2022:

Today — Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 29F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight — Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 5F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

In total up to 6 inches possible.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 11 26 2 Berthoud 2 16 28 5 Fort Collins 1 15 29 5 Greeley 0 12 28 3 Laporte 0 10 30 5 Livermore 2 13 29 6 Loveland 0 14 28 6 Red Feather Lakes 7 25 26 12 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 12 30 17 Wellington 0 13 27 4 Windsor 1 13 28 5 *As of December January 5, 2022 6:45am