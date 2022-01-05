Today’s Weather Forecast: More Snow on the Way!

January 5, 2022:
Today — Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 29F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight — Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 5F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
In total up to 6 inches possible.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|11
|26
|2
|Berthoud
|2
|16
|28
|5
|Fort Collins
|1
|15
|29
|5
|Greeley
|0
|12
|28
|3
|Laporte
|0
|10
|30
|5
|Livermore
|2
|13
|29
|6
|Loveland
|0
|14
|28
|6
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|25
|26
|12
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|12
|30
|17
|Wellington
|0
|13
|27
|4
|Windsor
|1
|13
|28
|5
|*As of December January 5, 2022 6:45am
