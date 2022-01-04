Today’s Weather: High Winds in our Area

Hey Northern Colorado, get ready for the snow (in the forecast) tomorrow! Up to 6 inches is expected in certain areas of Larimer County. For now, however, expect high winds.
We are under a High Wind Warning from 10 am – 5 pm today, gusts are expected up to 65 MPH. Watch out for flying objects!
From the National Weather Service:
ISSUED: 5:03 AM JAN. 4, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Logan County, Northern Weld County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County and Washington County. * WHEN...Winds will increase this morning and peak early this afternoon, then diminish by early evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow can be expected in areas with deeper snow cover. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Consider avoiding travel in high profile vehicles this afternoon. ----------
Current Conditions in our Region
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|11
|39
|45
|14
|Berthoud
|2
|43
|47
|14
|Fort Collins
|11
|43
|48
|20
|Greeley
|4
|42
|48
|13
|Laporte
|6
|45
|45
|20
|Livermore
|22
|36
|35
|19
|Loveland
|3
|40
|49
|16
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|26
|26
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|38
|31
|25
|Wellington
|4
|42
|44
|18
|Windsor
|7
|45
|49
|16
|*As of December January 4, 2022 9:25am
