Today’s Weather: Prediction is COLD!

Today: It’s going to be mostly cloudy with snow showers slightly lingering around into the morning. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall predicted to be around one inch.
6% / 0 in
Tonight: Some clouds. Winds will be lighter and vary.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|1
|12
|3
|Berthoud
|0
|0
|17
|7
|Fort Collins
|0
|1
|17
|12
|Greeley
|0
|2
|14
|2
|Laporte
|1
|2
|21
|19
|Livermore
|0
|-1
|37
|32
|Loveland
|0
|0
|15
|8
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|27
|25
|23
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|-2
|39
|36
|Wellington
|0
|0
|15
|9
|Windsor
|0
|2
|15
|6
|*As of December January 6, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment