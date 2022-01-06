Today’s Weather: Prediction is COLD!

Today: It’s going to be mostly cloudy with snow showers slightly lingering around into the morning. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall predicted to be around one inch.



6% / 0 in

Tonight: Some clouds. Winds will be lighter and vary.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 0 1 12 3 Berthoud 0 0 17 7 Fort Collins 0 1 17 12 Greeley 0 2 14 2 Laporte 1 2 21 19 Livermore 0 -1 37 32 Loveland 0 0 15 8 Red Feather Lakes 11 27 25 23 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 -2 39 36 Wellington 0 0 15 9 Windsor 0 2 15 6 *As of December January 6, 2022 7:30am