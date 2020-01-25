Cattail Creek Golf Gourse Re-Opens After Being Closed Due to Ice

The crew at Cattail Creek has been chipping ice for days. After loads of heavy work, they have announced that the driving range is open for business again.

The golf course is a favorite among beginners.

It offers plenty of challenges with water coming into play on five of the nine holes.

About the course:

9-Hole, Par 3

Right across the street from The Olde Course at Loveland, in the heart of Loveland

Cattail Creek is a non-metal spike facility

Services include: driving range, pro shop, PGA golf instruction, and tournament coordination.

Driving range is open 10:00A – 3:00P daily, weather permitting.

SNAG Course Open For Play, Too

Built as a new-to-golf learning facility for all ages, the Mini-Course is the perfect environment to learn the game of golf the fun and easy way. The Mini-Course offers 9 Holes of Mini-Course golf that you play with just 2 clubs and a unique ball specially designed for Starting New at Golf (SNAG) golfers.

Learn how to “manage” the course as you play the Mini-Course with your new full swing, pitch, chip and putt skills. No need for you to buy new shoes, new clothes, or fancy clubs.

SNAG is open 10:00A – 3:00P, weather permitting.

