CDOT Channels Holiday Spirit to Fight Impaired Driving

Holiday Parties DUI Enforcement Starts Friday Evening

STATEWIDE — To encourage motorists to not drive impaired during the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement will host a press conference to draw attention to the 10-day Holiday Parties enforcement period beginning Friday evening. The media event will feature decorated patrol cars, a Naughty or Nice list, and other holiday-themed props and messages.

What: CDOT’s The Heat Is On Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period announcement.

When: Friday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: CDOT HQ, 2829 W Howard Pl, Denver, CO 80204

Why: The holiday season is filled with company parties, family gatherings and seasonal drinks — as well as an increase in drivers on Colorado roads. During last year’s 10-day holiday enforcement period, 114 law enforcement agencies arrested 656 impaired drivers. The issue is serious, but CDOT wants to deliver its impaired driving-prevention message in a warmhearted and festive style to match the holidays.

Speakers:

Glenn Davis — CDOT Highway Safety Manager

Gina Espinosa-Salcedo — NHTSA Region 8 Program Manager

Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of CSP

Steve Johnson, Chief Deputy Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Visuals:

Holiday-decorated patrol cars

Life-size DUI snowman/snow-woman mugshots

Full-size Naughty or Nice list

“Holiday Handcuff” cookies

Also in attendance will be Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department, Littleton Police Department, Thornton Police Department.