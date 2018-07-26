CDOT hosting telephone town hall focused on Northeast Colorado and Boulder transportation issues on July 31

NORTHEAST COLORADO – The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting a telephone town hall Tuesday, July 31, for the residents of Boulder, Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma counties. This call will include a discussion of transportation matters in Northern Colorado and provide a forum for people to ask questions.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., residents will be called at random through an automated system and invited to take part in the town hall. After answering the phone, the caller will be automatically connected to the meeting. Anyone who does not receive a call but still wants to participate, can call toll-free, 1-877-229-8493, PIN 112034.

CDOT also is implementing a text-to-register feature for anyone wanting to join the call from a mobile phone. To receive a call on your mobile device to join Tuesday evening’s call, text CDOTEAST to 828282.

People who choose to join the conversation can listen in and also express their thoughts to their transportation commissioner and key CDOT personnel on how the department is addressing transportation needs, important projects, various initiatives and funding in Boulder County and Region 4 which encompasses Northeast Colorado.

For more information about this telephone town hall and others being conducted around the state, visit https://www.codot.gov/ programs/colorado- transportation-matters