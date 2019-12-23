CDOT Launching Snowstang™ Service between Denver and Ski Resorts

As part of its continuing effort to provide travel alternatives to the state’s recreational areas, the Colorado Department of Transportation is introducing Snowstang, which will provide Saturday and Sunday roundtrip bus service between Denver and the Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Steamboat Resort, and Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs. The 40 days of service begin on Saturday, Dec. 14, and continues every weekend through Sunday, April 20, 2020. Snowstang service includes the Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents Day holidays.

“We’re excited to launch Snowstang which will help move more people to the mountains quicker and ease the journey for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who enjoy our fantastic winter resorts every year,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Thank you to Shoshana Lew and our tremendous team at CDOT for helping to get this bus service on the road. CDOT partnered with each resort so that residents and visitors alike could have another convenient and cost-effective way to access all the amazing experiences our world-class destinations have to offer.”

For all three lines, passengers can board at Denver Union Station or the Denver Federal Center. Roundtrip tickets for Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin start at $25. A roundtrip to Steamboat Springs (Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill) is $40.00. Additional discounts will be available for seniors and children. To purchase tickets, visit www.ridebustang.com or download the Bustang® mobile app, JustRide Bustang, for iOS or Android.

Operated by Ace Express Coaches, LLC of Golden, Snowstang™ coaches carry 51 passengers, are climate controlled, and have Wi-Fi access, a restroom, USB and power outlets.

To utilize this service from Fort Collins one would take the Friday evening RamsRoute into Denver Union Station, do an overnight, then catch the Snowstang Saturday morning.

The Crawford Hotel has a deal for people who do the overnight at DUS. The Crawford is part of DUS.

The problem is the return to Fort Collins. RamsRoute leaves DUS at 4 p.m. Sundays. Snowstang won’t get back to DUS until the 6 o’clock hour the earliest return to Fort Collins on Monday, so if you have a whole weekend it could work.