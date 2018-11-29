CDOT Still Seeking Maintenance Personnel

Bob Wilson

100+ permanent and temporary positions available to maintain highways

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) continues to look for additional permanent and seasonal full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers and snowplow drivers as fall moves towards winter.

“Nationwide, there’s a shortage of drivers that have a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and it’s impacting how many people we have out maintaining our roadways,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Susan Rafferty. “As we continue our push to hire more drivers, we’re doing what we can to better attract additional personnel.”

For temporary highway maintenance employees, CDOT is offering a number of incentives, including:

· Increasing the pay rate from $19 an hour to $22 an hour

· Allowing retired CDOT maintenance personnel (due to their extensive experience) to drive plow trucks for $25 an hour or their hourly rate, if it was higher, when they retired

Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months.

In addition, hiring managers also have been given more flexibility to hire either a full-time temporary employee or an on-call temporary employee.

CDOT also is hiring permanent positions, with full benefits and promotional opportunities. A housing stipend is available for some locations.

Additionally, the state Department of Personnel and Administration is providing CDOT with a six-month residency waiver, allowing beginning temporary and permanent highway maintenance employees to be hired from out-of-state. The waiver ends in May 2019. Previously, most permanent positions required Colorado residency, with the only exception being for those positions within 30 miles of the state border.

Interested individuals should apply now at: http://bit.ly/CDOTcareers2018.

Hiring is taking place to serve the following locations :

Metropolitan Denver

Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Idaho Springs, Empire, Vail Pass, Wolcott)

Northern Front Range (Loveland)

Northwest Colorado (Granby, Rabbit Ears Pass, Walden)

West-Central/Southwest Colorado (Fairplay, Gunnison, Silverton, Telluride)

Eastern Plains/Northeast Colorado (Limon, Hugo, New Raymer, Anton, Sterling)

South-Central (La Veta)