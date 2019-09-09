CDOT’s Breathalyzer Brunch raises awareness about BAC limits

50% breathalyzer discount for Colorado residents extended to Sept. 15

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and BACtrack held a Breathalyzer Brunch at Spanky’s Roadhouse in Denver to encourage Coloradans to use breathalyzers as a DUI-prevention tool. Approximately 20 Coloradans attended the Breathalyzer Brunch to enjoy food, drinks and the company of other participants while learning more about breathalyzer use and blood alcohol content (BAC) limits. Representatives from CDOT, BACtrack and the Denver Police Department attended and spoke about breathalyzers and the goal of eliminating impaired driving in Colorado.

While enjoying mimosas, bloody marys and burritos, brunch attendees periodically checked their BACs using their BACtrack breathalyzer and logged their results throughout the event. Brunchers discussed their results with other participants and gained a better understanding of how to use the breathalyzers and test their BACs.As part of the Breathalyzer Brunch, participants received a free BACtrack breathalyzer ($100 value).

“Whether you’re enjoying mimosas at brunch or beers at a concert, consuming any amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “Breathalyzers give people the chance to check their BAC anytime they consume alcohol. We want people to take advantage of this tool and realize that common activities, like brunch, can pose a grave danger on the road if people choose to drive after drinking.”

Those unable to attend the Breathalyzer Brunch can visit codot.bactrack.com to purchase breathalyzers offered at a 50% discount. The extended offer is available to Colorado residents until Sept. 15, or while supplies last.

CDOT’s 2019 breathalyzer campaign builds on the agency’s partnership with BACtrack dating back to 2016. Last year, 2,866 Coloradans purchased discounted BACtrack breathalyzers between July and September as part of CDOT and BACtrack’s partnership. Each year in Colorado, more than 20,000 people are arrested for DUI. In July alone, there were 24 suspected impaired-driving fatalities in the state.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CDOT again to raise awareness about breathalyzers and make the devices more affordable to Coloradans,” said Keith Nothacker, founder and CEO of BACtrack. “CDOT and BACtrack’s partnership is effective because both organizations are committed to eliminating impaired driving by providing practical resources for people to make responsible decisions.”

Another component of this year’s breathalyzer education is the Do One Smart Thing campaign which aims to encourage Coloradans to drive sober. Do One Smart Thingtakes a humorous approach by tapping into a universal truth — people do dumb things when they drink. Texting an ex, breaking out embarrassing dance moves or maybe hot tubbing in your business suit are all examples featured in the campaign ads. But the dumbest thing someone can do is get behind the wheel of a car when they’re impaired. Do One Smart Thing ads are visible across Denver on posters and bus tails, in-bar coasters, mirror and door clings, as well as radio, digital banners, and social media ads. To view the campaign creative, visit bit.ly/DoOneSmartThing.

In addition to partnering with BACtrack, the CDOT breathalyzer campaign partners with and is supported by the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility and Responsibility.org. The Foundation brings more than 25 years of leadership in the fight against drunk driving and underage drinking.

Check out Responsibility.org‘s Virtual Bar, which uses the latest science to help provide a better understanding of how different factors affect your BAC on an individual level.

