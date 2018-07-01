Celebate July 4th in Wellington

North Forty News

A full day of family fun is on tap for Welllington’s 4th of July celebration, capped by a fireworks show. The day begins with a pancake breakfast, 7 a.m.-10 a.m., at The Filling Station, 3906 Cleveland Avenue. At 10 a.m., the town parade kicks off, moving along Cleveland Avenue. Festivities in Centennial Park, 8548 4th Street, will feature live music, a bounce house, inflatables, vendors and food, beginning at 11 a.m. Listen to the music of the Wellington Community Band in the park from 11 a.m.-12 noon. Admire spiffed-up cars, trucks and motorcycles lining the streets around the park for the car show, starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy sweet treats at the ice cream social in the park beginning at 3 p.m. The finale of the day? A fabulous fireworks show at the corner of 6th Street and Wilson Avenue at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and ohh and ahh at the awesome display.

The July 4th community celebration is coordinated by the Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC), a volunteer group that donates their time and energy to community events. To learn more about the CAC and their events, or to check the schedule of the 4th of July celebration, visit https://facebook.com/447139761966936/