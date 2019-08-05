Celebrate Colorado Day with Free State Park Entry August 5

Colorado Day

In honor of Colorado Day, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer free admission to all 41 state parks on Monday, August 5.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 143rd birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry to all 41 state parks on Monday, August 5. Although the state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.

Colorado Day was created by the state legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.

“Colorado Day is one of our favorite days of the year. We’re always excited to provide this opportunity to all Coloradans to get out and Live Life Outside,” said Margaret Taylor, assistant director for capital, parks and trails with CPW. “With recreation activities available for everyone, our state parks are wonderful places to experience what makes Colorado so special.”

All other park fees, including camping reservations and fishing licenses, remain in effect on August 5.

This free entry day provides the perfect opportunity to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse landscapes they showcase. Whether you are searching for a new outdoor experience or revisiting your favorite park, you’re sure to find an activity for your family and friends to enjoy while celebrating our state.

There are a huge variety of recreational opportunities at all Colorado state parks. Enjoy our waters by floating your boat or kayak, or rafting a river. View our diverse wildlife, including a multitude of bird species, with our naturalists and volunteers. You can tackle some of the best trails in the state on foot, horseback or bike. Spend some time teaching your children to fish, camp and appreciate nature. Climb a challenging rock face, fly a kite or ride your bike.

Colorado’s 41 state parks are ready to welcome you for a Colorado Day celebration on August 5. To begin planning your unique Colorado adventure, visit the CPW park finder today.