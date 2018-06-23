Celebrate Independence Day in Timnath this year!

The Town of Timnath invites Timnath residents and our neighbors to celebrate with us!

This annual tradition will take place at Timnath Reservoir. Kick off at 6 p.m.

• Enjoy Delicious Eats from Local Food Trucks • Free Kids’ Activities – including a human hamster ball, face painting, a rock wall, inflatable activities and more

• Live Music from Hot Tomatoes from 7-9:30 p.m.

• The evening will conclude with a Spectacular Fireworks Display, Synced to Patriotic Music that is sure to make everyone “OOH” and “AHH”!

For the safety of all attendees, please refrain from bringing any fireworks of your own, firearms, pets and alcohol to the event. We hope you will join us for this memorable day!