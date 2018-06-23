Celebrate Independence Day in Timnath this year!

Please join us for an open house to learn about Town projects! This is an educational forum for residents to become more familiar with the Town’s proposed projects. We invite you to engage with the […]
April D. Gatchius, AICP, Town Manager The Town of Timnath is contacting Verizon Wireless regarding service failures in our neighborhoods. We have prepared a petition for residents to sign asking Verizon to address this issue. […]
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Regular Meeting will be held at the Timnath Administration Building, 4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado 1. Regular Meeting Call to Order a. Roll Call Chairperson Philip […]
