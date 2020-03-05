Celebrate Our Shared Poudre River Water Heritage at the 3rd Annual Poudre Pour!

Water from the Poudre River has nourished our region for centuries. Today, the Poudre and other rivers in the West are under exceptional stress due to growing populations, drought, and other demands on our water supplies. The Poudre Heritage Alliance raises awareness about water issues and connects people to their water heritage through a variety of year-round programming and events such as the Poudre Pour.

The Poudre Heritage Alliance (PHA), in partnership with the Town of Windsor and 16 local brewers and distillers, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Poudre Pour – an educational celebration of the Cache la Poudre River – on Saturday, March 28 from 2:00-6:00PM at the Boardwalk Park in Windsor, Colorado. Tickets to the family-friendly event include beer tastings, coffees and non-alcoholic beverages; complimentary paired appetizers at each beer and beverage booth; history and heritage activities; a silent auction; live music with the award-winning Grace Kuch and her electric Blues band; educational speakers and more.

Poudre Pour attendees will enjoy beverage tastings from breweries and distillers spanning the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, including Odell Brewing, Horse & Dragon, High Hops, Weldwerks, Gilded Goat, Intersect, Maxline, Snowbank, Rally King, New Belgium, Mighty River, Mash Lab, Red Truck Beer Co., Timnath Beerwerks, Wiley Roots, and CopperMuse Distillery. Attendees can also enjoy coffees from Human Bean and tasty beverages from Morning Fresh Dairy. Water from the Poudre River nourishes the healthy farm produce that will be used by Z Catering to craft tasty appetizers made with local beers and spirits. This year kids 16 years old and under receive FREE admission to the event with a paying adult.

“We care deeply about the Poudre River. I grew up playing in and on it, and only in adulthood came to realize how much we and downstream neighbors rely on its abundance and health,” Said Carol Cochran, owner of Horse & Dragon Brewing Company. “For our product, delicious craft beer, a healthy watershed is vital. For all of us in our community, this beautiful river is at the root of what drew us here and is the thread that connects us all.”

In the event’s third year, the Boardwalk Park in Windsor will serve as the backdrop for the family-friendly event, offering guests access to a beautiful outdoor space and a variety of historic buildings important to the heritage and history of the area, including the Whitehall schoolhouse, a train depot, a German farmhouse, and a beet shack.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Poudre Heritage Alliance (PHA), the 501(c)3 managing nonprofit of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area. The PHA works to PROMOTE a variety of historical and cultural opportunities, ENGAGE people in their river corridor and INSPIRE learning, preservation, and stewardship. For tickets and more info please visit www.poudreheritage.org/poudre-pour