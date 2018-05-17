Celebrate Public Lands Day at Lory State Park by Volunteering on May 19

Come celebrate Public Lands Day at Lory State Park by volunteering to help us remove invasive plants! This event is FREE and open to the public.

We will be removing Mullein in high density areas in the Park in order to help native species thrive.

This hands-on community volunteer project is important in helping us preserve native vegetation that provides food and shelter for native wildlife in the park.

Have fun and know you are helping preserve the Park’s natural resources for this and future generations.

We will provide the tools. Bring your own gloves, or borrow a pair of ours!

Call the Park Visitor’s Center to sign up: 970-493-1623

WHO: Open to all. Under age 17 must be accompanied by an adult

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 2018 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at Lory Visitor’s Center

BRING: Water bottle, a sack lunch, sunscreen and your enthusiasm!

WEAR: Hat, sturdy closed-toe shoes , long-sleeved shirt and long pants.



Lory State Park, 708 Lodgepole Drive

Bellvue, CO 80512

Visitor’s Center: 970-493-1623