Celebrate the fall season at the Harvest Brunch!

Kristina Cash

Fortified Collaborations presents another community-enriching benefit event on Sunday, October 7, 2018. Harvest Brunch will bring the community together to support outreach programs and reading events via proceeds being donated to Poudre River Friends of the Library. “Libraries reflect and celebrate their communities, so Poudre River Friends of the Library are especially pleased to partner with Fortified Collaborations, a group that seeks to strengthen those community ties.” – Robin Gard, board member.

Chef Matt Smith of Backyard Bird and Door 222 has created a multi-course, locally-sourced, seasonal brunch menu that celebrates the harvest and highlights different international traditions, and Happy Lucky’s Teahouse will be providing paired teas with the meal. Mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar will be available as well, provided by Horsetooth Hot Sauce.

The brunch begins at 11:00 a.m. following an instructor-led mat Pilates class hosted by Club Pilates at 10:30. After getting their blood flowing, guests will enjoy tea, brunch treats and a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Tickets are $70 for a pair or $40 for a single, available at https://fortifiedcollaborations.ticketleap.com/harvest-brunch/

Fortified Collaborations is grateful to the collaborators and event sponsors who made this event possible: Door 222, The Backyard Bird, Happy Lucky’s Tea House, Horsetooth Hot Sauce, The Group Real Estate Agent Barb Imes, and Front Range Village. Fortified Collaborations also thanks their annual partners for their ongoing support: The Group Real Estate, Mugs, Motherlove, White Balcony, Gallegos Sanitation, Visit Fort Collins, KRFC, Rocky Mountain Publishing, and Colorado Life Magazine.

