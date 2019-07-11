Celebrate the Best of the Season at the Heart of Summer Farm Dinner

Fortified Collaborations Heart of Summer Farm Dinner

Summer draws us outdoors to bask in its generous light and enjoy the welcoming warmth of both air and earth. These elements will be enhanced by food, music, and community at the annual Heart of Summer Dinner, orchestrated by Fortified Collaborations. This dinner is the first of three in Fortified’s 2019 farm dinner series, and will be co-hosted in Johnstown by Motherlove Herbal Company and Colorado Stock & Grain on their farm on Sunday, July 21st from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

In its fifth year, this celebration brings focus to what our local farmers, chefs, businesses, and non- profits are doing to foster deep community connections within Fort Collins. Guests will enjoy a multi-course family style dinner shaped by Chef Rhys Edmunds of Jay’s Bistro. This culinary journey will include the preparation of a hog raised by Colorado Stock & Grain along with the offering of local produce. Beer pairings by Verboten Brewing and a signature cocktail provided by Old Town Distilling will round out what is sure to be a memorable evening.

The Heart of Summer Dinner will benefit Trees, Water & People, a non-profit with core values focused on protecting natural resources, and the role that locals must play in the care and preservation of surrounding ecosystems, which maintain the ongoing social, economic, and environmental health of their community.

Unlike previous years when Fortified Collaborations offered up to 6 dinners in the farm dinner series, they schedule only 3 dinners from July to October this year, making this experiential dining series one of the more exclusive events to attend in Northern Colorado this summer and fall.

They encourage the heart of Summer guests to take advantage of the free shuttles provided by Biodiesel for Bands that will depart from Equinox Brewing in Fort Collins. As an added benefit, they also permit guests to camp on the farm this year. The dinner will take place rain or shine, and a vegetarian menu is available. For more information, details on shuttles, camping, and tickets, please visit fortifiedcollaborations.com/fortified-farm-dinners.

