Celebrate the winter season in Estes Park

Weekend warriors get ready to spend the long Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend at the Estes Park Winter Festival Saturday & Sunday, January 19th & 20th, 2019 from 1-5pm each day.

Ticket options are $30 for an adult ticketing with drinking, $15 for a non-drinking adult ticket, $5 for youth 4-12 and under 4 are free. Adult drinking tickets come with a souvenir glass and a free meal by a local food truck.

Sample a variety of beers, browse retail vendors, enjoy live entertainment and more. All day events each day include all you can drink beer from multiple local breweries and cideries.



The event features a 1200sq ft indoor ice skating rink, with unlimited skating for all.



Music Line-up coming soon highlighting live music both days.

Product demos and seminars featuring winter topics from outside industry brands from all over Colorado.



Saturday will feature a chili cook-off open to the public to cook in. There is a shuttle that runs from various local hotels to the event.

Cozy up in a cabin or sit fireside in one of the lodges, browse all lodging here and book your holiday weekend getaway. Enjoy the National Park and all the winter festivities.