Celebrating Local & Future Farmers of America in Wellington

July 4th Festivities in Wellington
Theme, “Celebrating Local & Future Farmers of America.”
7 am – 10 am: Pancake Breakfast @ Filling Station, 3906 Cleveland Ave.
10 am: Parade on Cleveland Ave.
10 am: Vendors & Food @ Centennial Park
11 am – Noon: Wellington Community Band @ Centennial Park
11 am – 5 pm: Bounce House/ Inflatables
11 am – 2 pm: Car Show (Harrison St. North of Centennial Park)
12:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Music by “Barely Getting By”
1:30 pm: Trustees Ice Cream Social, Near the Pavilion at Centennial Park
At Dusk: Fireworks @ Corner of 6th St & Wilson Ave
