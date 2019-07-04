Celebrating Local & Future Farmers of America in Wellington

July 4, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Events 0
2018 and 2016 4th of July Parade, Photo Credit Brian Graves
2018 and 2016 4th of July Parade, Photo Credit Brian Graves

July 4th Festivities in Wellington

Theme, “Celebrating Local & Future Farmers of America.”

7 am – 10 am: Pancake Breakfast @ Filling Station, 3906 Cleveland Ave.

10 am: Parade on Cleveland Ave.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

10 am: Vendors & Food @ Centennial Park

11 am – Noon: Wellington Community Band @ Centennial Park

11 am – 5 pm: Bounce House/ Inflatables

11 am – 2 pm: Car Show (Harrison St. North of Centennial Park)

12:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Music by “Barely Getting By”

1:30 pm: Trustees Ice Cream Social, Near the Pavilion at Centennial Park

At Dusk: Fireworks @ Corner of 6th St & Wilson Ave

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Seeking Artists and Crafters

by Colorado Women of Song - 3 days ago

STORE MANAGER NEEDED!

by Spoons, Soups, Salads and Sandwiches - 2 weeks ago

Call for Recipes!

by FoCo Book Fest + Poudre River Public Library District - 2 days ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*