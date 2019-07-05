Celebrating Old-Time Music and Dance: CROMA

In 2010 the Central Rockies Old-Time Music Association was formed to promote, preserve and celebrate this music in the Central Rocky Mountain region and the Rocky Mountain Old-Time Music Festival was born.

We encourage you to come out for the 10th Annual Rocky Mountain Old-Time Music Festival, July 10–14, 2019 on the Parrish Ranch just west of Berthoud, Colorado. Musicians, dancers, and dance callers travel from all over the US as well as other countries to meet up with fellow aficionados to jam, camp, dance, and attend workshops taught by master musicians. Over 20 workshops are offered this year for all levels in old-time fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, song, dance, and calling. And you don’t have to be a musician to enjoy the festivities — listening to jams, performances and dancing in the historic barn are all part of what makes this event so special. The festival is also kid-friendly, with musical options that include an open stage for performing, a family dance, as well as several kid-focused activities. Simply exploring the festival grounds and the Little Thompson River that runs through the ranch while surrounded by music is the perfect way to spend a summer day with the kids!

This year’s performer line-up includes The Canote Brothers, the Sunny Mountain Serenaders, David Bragger & Susan Platz, Big Possum Stringband, T-Mart Rounders, and dance callers Larry Edelman, Becky Hill, and Chris Kermiet.