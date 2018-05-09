Celebration of Pastor Al Schroeder – 20 years serving the Zion Lutheran community

Kathy Schlecht

Pastor Al Schroeder, who served at Zion Lutheran in Wellington for 20 years, will celebrate his 60th Ordination Anniversary in June and will retire from the ministry that same month. He has served as a Pastoral Assistant at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland for the past 20+ years, as well as Faith Lutheran in Johnstown, not to mention the other churches he served before moving to Colorado.

The Zion Lutheran community has a celebration planned for the morning of Sunday, June 3. There will be one worship service that morning at 9:30am, with lunch and a program immediately following the service in Immanuel’s gymnasium. All are invited to participate in all events that are scheduled (there is no charge for the lunch).