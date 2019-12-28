Centerra to Welcome NORCO Volleyball Club

Centerra, an award‐winning 3,000‐acre master‐planned community located in Loveland, joins NORCO Volleyball Club in announcing its relocation into the master-planned community. The Rocky Mountain region’s premier volleyball club will expand into a 60,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art volleyball gym, planned to open in the fall of 2020.

NORCO Volleyball Club’s relocation from its current six-court facility in neighboring Windsor supports its growth as it expands into the larger volleyball gym featuring 10 courts. NORCO Volleyball Club currently comprises 41 coaches training 32 teams and 349 athletes from the ages of 9 to 18 years old, with strong demand throughout the region spurring its continued growth.



“This move marks a meaningful milestone for our club,” said Cathy Mahaffey, director of NORCO Volleyball Club. “Our state-of-the-art gym will allow us to continually enhance our training programs and will expand our ability to serve our student-athletes within the community. We have a proud reputation of ‘35 years of building teams, players and people,’ and it’s an honor to continue growing in our impact.”



The new volleyball club facility will be centrally located within the growing population in Larimer and Weld counties. Centerra’s regional access strongly weighed into NORCO Volleyball Club’s growth plans, given its prominence within the region and its draw to athletes throughout the Front Range. As the club hosts tournaments, it attracts teams from throughout Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming.



“The addition of NORCO Volleyball Club is a proud milestone for Centerra,” said David Crowder, general manager of Centerra. “Not only is it renowned within the region’s volleyball network, but it also fosters teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, self-esteem, and friendships throughout crucial development stages of our community’s youth. The volleyball club’s community impact is the ideal complement to our values.”



The one-story volleyball gym will feature a mezzanine-level enhanced spectator space with a capacity of more than 300, to heighten the athlete and fan experience. The project broke ground in October, with Ware Malcomb as the architect, Loveland-based Hauser Architects as the interior designer and Longmont-based Golden Triangle Construction as the general contractor.



“I have seen firsthand the substantial impact that NORCO Volleyball Club has had on the careers of student-athletes,” said Jim Stone, NORCO Volleyball Club coach and head coach for the U.S. Girls’ Youth National Team. “The club carries with it a well-earned reputation for success at a highly competitive level. As a true asset to Northern Colorado, it is rewarding to see its growth and potential only continue to climb.”



Founded in 1985, the nonprofit has trained more than 350 athletes who have advanced to compete at the collegiate level. The volleyball club’s Northern Colorado roots have also fostered its relationship with the head coach of Colorado State University’s women’s volleyball program, ranked within the top 15 in the nation. NORCO Volleyball Club’s existing facility will be listed for sale or lease by Mike Eyer with CBRE.