Cha-Ching Fort Collins gas prices

By Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis

pdehaan@gasbuddy.com | 773-644-1427 | @GasBuddyGuy

Fort Collins gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.54/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 119 stations. Gas prices in Fort Collins are unchanged versus a month ago, yet stand 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“While gas prices have drifted lower for the ninth straight week, all eyes now turn to Saudi Arabia after an attack that knocked out over 5% of global oil production and how oil prices are likely to jump as a result,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While there is some good news that motorists should not expect a sudden and major uptick in gas prices, there may be a minor impact beginning mid-week and continuing until Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Aramco, is able to restore all production. However, even after oil production levels return to normal, there is an undeniable factor that will now forever impact oil prices- and that is that Saudi Arabia’s reliability and stability is no longer guaranteed, and this missile strike is evidence that perhaps one of the world’s most stable oil producers may no longer be seen as stable as they were prior to this event. Motorists should stay tuned to GasBuddy for any further developments, but for now, we are not expecting this attack to lead to major price hikes. While the situation may change with Saudi Arabia, motorists are now able to fill up with cheaper winter gasoline and demand continues to seasonally weaken, perhaps softening the blow and impact of the attacks on gas prices.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Collins is priced at $2.33/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.28/g while the highest is $3.50/g, a difference of $1.22/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.80/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.19/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Fort Collins and the national average going back a decade:

September 16, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 16, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 16, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 16, 2015: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 16, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

September 16, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

September 16, 2012: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

September 16, 2011: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

September 16, 2010: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

September 16, 2009: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Colorado- $2.68/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.65/g.

Colorado Springs- $2.52/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/g.

Denver- $2.49/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/g.

