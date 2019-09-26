Cha-Ching Fort Collins Gas Prices

By Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis

pdehaan@gasbuddy.com

Fort Collins gas prices have risen 8.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 119 stations. Gas prices in Fort Collins are 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 24.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“For the first time in ten weeks the national average has risen, and certainly not just a small increase but a very noticeable rise on the heels of attacks on Saudi Arabia that knocked out 5% of daily oil production,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the worst is now behind us, there remain some concerns that could cause oil prices to rise further, including a fairly optimistic timeline from the Saudis that may prove challenging to meet. Should timelines be extended, motorists may see additional slight increases. Moving forward, expect a week of relative calm after the attacks, but as hurricane season continues to also be active, there are risks that may continue to push gas prices slightly higher in coming weeks before we get clear of such issues.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Collins is priced at $2.42/g today while the most expensive is $2.90/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.36/g while the highest is $3.61/g, a difference of $1.25/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $5.99/g, a difference of $4.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today. The national average is up 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Fort Collins and the national average going back a decade:

September 23, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 23, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 23, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 23, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 23, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

September 23, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

September 23, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 23, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

September 23, 2010: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

September 23, 2009: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Colorado- $2.75/g, up 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.66/g.

Colorado Springs- $2.66/g, up 13.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g.

Denver- $2.61/g, up 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.52/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

SOURCE GasBuddy