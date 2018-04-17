Charges Filed Following Deputy Assaulted After Pursuit

Deputy Kevin Hobson, Public Information Officer

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the vehicle pursuit which led to a Deputy being assaulted. The investigation showed that while Eric C. Guerin (6/27/89) was being taken into custody, he physically resisted arrest while holding his 2 year old child. Deputies attempted to rescue the child that Eric C. Guerin was holding however, were unsuccessful and Eric C. Guerin dropped the child. The child did not sustain any injuries from being dropped. Eric C. Guerin continued to resist arrest and tried to take a Deputy’s firearm during the struggle. Ultimately, Eric C. Guerin was taken into custody.

While Deputies were arresting Eric C. Guerin, his father Eric M. Guerin (11/12/62) arrived at Eric C. Guerin’s residence and began obstructing the Deputies’ investigation. Eric C. Guerin was also taken into custody.

Eric C. Guerin was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the allegations of 2nd Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony), Vehicular Eluding (Class 5 Felony), Disarming a Peace Officer (Class 6 Felony), Driving Under the Influence (Unclassified Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Class 2 Misdemeanor), Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class 2 Misdemeanor), Child Abuse (Class 2 Misdemeanor), and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (Class A Traffic Offense).

Eric M. Guerin was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the allegations of Operated a Motor Vehicle while License Under Restraint (Unclassified Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Class 2 Misdemeanor) and Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class 2 Misdemeanor).

Both parties are still in custody and their booking photos have been attached to this release.

No more information will be released.

The original press release can be found at larimer.org/spotlights/2018/04/14/deputy-assaulted-following-vehicle-pursuit

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.