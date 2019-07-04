Cherry Pie Celebration 2019

Saturday, July 6, 5 – 8 pm

Peters Park and 5th Street in front of Museum

FREE EVENT

Admission is free. Pie by the slice, ice cream, and drinks available for sale.

Slice of Pie $3

Ice cream (one scoop), coffee, and lemonade $1

Pie, drink, and ice cream combo $5

This annual event continues to delight. Enjoy delicious cherry pie and tasty ice cream while listening to live music and browsing vendor booths. Children’s activities, historical displays, and a cherry pie contest make this an evening to remember. Sponsored in part by Visit Loveland, Loveland Barricade, Perkins, IScream, and Daz Bog Coffee.

LIVE MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDED BY:

5 – 6:15 pm Mad Dog Blues

6:45 – 8 pm Rusty 44

_____

Art of the Tart

Cherry Pie Baking CONTEST

Two categories – Adult & Student (under 18)

Pies must be received at the contest table

by 4:30 pm. Category winners will be announced at 7 pm.

texture, taste, and overall appearance.

texture, taste, and overall appearance. Commercially baked pies are not allowed.

All pies must be prepared within 24 hours of the 4:30 pm deadline.

_____

Loveland Historical Society Booth

Join the Loveland Historical Society at their on-site booth and learn about the history of the cherry as it relates to Loveland, from orchards to canning to the annual Cherry Pie celebration.