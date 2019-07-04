Cherry Pie Celebration 2019

Saturday, July 6, 5 – 8 pm
Peters Park and 5th Street in front of Museum
FREE EVENT
Admission is free. Pie by the slice, ice cream, and drinks available for sale.
Slice of Pie $3
Ice cream (one scoop), coffee, and lemonade $1
Pie, drink, and ice cream combo $5
This annual event continues to delight. Enjoy delicious cherry pie and tasty ice cream while listening to live music and browsing vendor booths. Children’s activities, historical displays, and a cherry pie contest make this an evening to remember. Sponsored in part by Visit Loveland, Loveland Barricade, Perkins, IScream, and Daz Bog Coffee.
LIVE MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDED BY:
5 – 6:15 pm Mad Dog Blues
6:45 – 8 pm Rusty 44
_____
Art of the Tart
Cherry Pie Baking CONTEST
Two categories – Adult & Student (under 18)
- Pies must be received at the contest table
by 4:30 pm.
- Category winners will be announced at 7 pm.
- Pies judged on crust, filling
texture, taste, and overall appearance.
- Commercially baked pies are not allowed.
- All pies must be prepared within 24 hours of the 4:30 pm deadline.
_____
Loveland Historical Society Booth
Join the Loveland Historical Society at their on-site booth and learn about the history of the cherry as it relates to Loveland, from orchards to canning to the annual Cherry Pie celebration.
