Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Class of 2019

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum and CFD Hall of Fame are excited to announce the CFD Hall of Fame Class of 2019!

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock, and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into “The Daddy of ‘em All.” Whether it be contestants, contract personnel, entertainers, livestock, families, or volunteers; those voted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame represent the wonderful competitive and cooperative spirit that has remained the hallmark of Cheyenne Frontier Days since 1897.

The seven inductees for the 2019 CFD Hall of Fame class are:

Terry “Buffie” Bottorff

Billy Etbauer

Valerie Cegelski McLeod

Painted Valley

Clare “Bud” Racicky

Bob Weaver

W-Heels

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held September 6, 2019, at the Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel, beginning at 5:00 pm.