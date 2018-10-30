Cheyenne VA to Host Day of Prayer for Veterans

Samuel E. House

CHEYENNE, Wyo.—The Cheyenne VA will host the inaugural Day of Prayer and Reflection for Veterans on Nov. 1, to kick off Veterans Day events scheduled in November. The community is invited, and the event will be from noon to 1 p.m. near the facility’s Vietnam Memorial and Circle of Flags, located at 2360 E. Pershing Blvd., in Cheyenne.

According to the National Chaplain Center Director, Michael McCoy, this year’s theme is “Prayers of Healing for our Veterans,” and emphasizes the “healing as a process of restoration and renewal for the broken harmony in any aspect of body, mind, or spirit.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs does not encourage or favor any religious beliefs, McCoy said. “However, on this day we ask those who pray to unite, regardless of personal religious beliefs, to ask for healing for our Veterans, their families, the Department of Veteran Affairs, and our nation.”

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the residential rehab facility, adjacent to the Circle of Flags.

Who: Veterans, Families, Community Leaders, Public

What: Inaugural Day of Prayer and Reflection for our Veterans

When: Thursday, Nov. 1, Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Cheyenne VA Campus; near Circle of Flags and Vietnam Memorial; Inclement Weather—Residential Rehab waiting area

Why: To bring those who pray together to pray for our Veterans, Families, the VA, and the Nation.

