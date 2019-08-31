Chief Deputy Assessor on board

Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck has selected Danielle Simpson to fill the vacancy of Larimer County Chief Deputy Assessor and will start work at Larimer County in September.

Simpson most recently served as a Senior Modeling Appraiser since 2004 with the Boulder County Assessor’s Office, has over eight years of assessment modeling experience and has been an instructor for the International Association of Assessing Officers.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve Larimer County,” said Simpson. I look forward to working with and learning from the knowledgeable and experienced staff in the Assessor’s Office to meet the challenges ahead.”

She brings unique computer-assisted appraisal modeling skills to the Assessor’s Office with experience in urban, rural and mountain property settings, to properly assess all taxable property in Larimer County.

Simpson is also experienced with disaster recovery property damage assessments.

“I am very pleased to have Danielle Simpson joining our team. She will bring a world of knowledge to our office, and is an award-winning educator, contributor, and leader in the assessment community,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck.

Selected from a national search, Simpson has also worked with the FBI on identifying mortgage fraud and published articles on mortgage fraud and foreclosure trends.

Simpson will fulfill the regular duties of the Chief Deputy Assessor and assume the duties of Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck in his absence. She will also work with and coordinate appraisers and administrative support personnel in the Assessor’s Office.