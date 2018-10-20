Child Support services now available in Loveland

Thomas Clayton

Same services, hours offered at Larimer County Loveland Campus

The same child support services available to Fort Collins clients are now available at the new Larimer County Loveland Campus, Second Floor, 200 Peridot Ave., Loveland, Colorado.

The Larimer County Department Children, Youth and Family services has staffed three establishment technicians and three enforcement technicians at the new facility to provide a full range of child support services.

Larimer County residents may use either office for convenience regardless of where their case is assigned.

Hours in the Loveland office will remain the same as those in the Fort Collins office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with preferred walk-in hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main phone number, [970] 498.7600 will not change. https://www.larimer.org/humanservices/cyf/child-support

