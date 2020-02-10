Children to Perform a Valentine’s Performance for Seniors at the Senior Center

The WEBBY Dance and Tumbling class will be giving a Valentine’s Performance for the Seniors on Thursday, February 13.  The performance will begin at 11am at the Senior Center, 3800 Wilson Ave in Wellington.

WEBBY Dance and Tumbling class comprises of 3-5 year olds that begin to learn the basics of balancing and tumbling.

For more information call 970.568.7410 or visit townofwellington.com

