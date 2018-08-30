ChildSafe Hosts Annual Black & White Bash Fundraiser: Sept. 14

Lauren Sawinska

Friday, Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Aug. 29, 2018) – ChildSafe, a local nonprofit that provides therapy for victims of child sexual abuse, invites the community to its annual Black & White Bash fundraiser gala. The event will take place at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Rd., and run from 6-9 p.m.

The Black & White Bash will include a catered dinner, dancing, silent auction, live auction, and learning about the impact ChildSafe has on the northern Colorado community. Event tickets are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10 and may be purchased online at www.childsafecolorado.org/black-white-bash.

All funds raised at the event will benefit ChildSafe’s mission of repairing the damage caused by sexual abuse, reducing the risk of re-victimization and preventing the cycle of abuse from carrying over into future generations. ChildSafe provides comprehensive, community-based services to victims and non-offending family members.

This event would not be possible without its many generous event sponsors: Title: High Country Beverage; Presenting: Caliber Home Loans; Supporting: Organic Alternatives, Infinite Wellness Center, Lind’s Plumbing and Heating; Platinum: City of Fort Collins, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Gold: Philgreen Construction, Dohn Construction; Silver: Colorado Business Bank, EKS&H, RLR, Flood & Peterson, Elevations Credit Union, Solace Meds; Bronze: Great Western Bank, UCHealth, American Family Insurance – Lesa Ringkjob; Wine: Gallegos Sanitation Inc.; In-Kind: Let It Shine.